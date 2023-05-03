US Examining Whether to Designate Kara-Murza as 'Wrongfully Detained' by Russia - Blinken

The United States is considering designating Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as being "wrongfully-detained," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is considering designating Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as being "wrongfully-detained," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"That's correct," Blinken said when asked if the State Department is examining whether to declare Kara-Murza as being wrongfully detained in Russia.

In April, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for treason and for discrediting the Russian army.

Kara-Murza holds a Russian and UK citizenship and is a permanent resident of the United States.

The Russian authorities arrested Kara-Murza last month for spreading false information about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine during his speech in the Arizona House of Representatives.

In July, the authorities also opened a criminal case against Kara-Murza for engaging with a foreign or international non-governmental organization that its recognized as "undesirable" in Russia.

In addition, Kara-Murza faced in October the charge of treason for his speeches at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee and in the United States.

All three cases were later combined into one investigation by the Russian authorities.