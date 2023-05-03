UrduPoint.com

US Examining Whether To Designate Kara-Murza As 'Wrongfully Detained' By Russia - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:40 PM

US Examining Whether to Designate Kara-Murza as 'Wrongfully Detained' by Russia - Blinken

The United States is considering designating Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as being "wrongfully-detained," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is considering designating Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as being "wrongfully-detained," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"That's correct," Blinken said when asked if the State Department is examining whether to declare Kara-Murza as being wrongfully detained in Russia.

In April, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for treason and for discrediting the Russian army.

Kara-Murza holds a Russian and UK citizenship and is a permanent resident of the United States.

The Russian authorities arrested Kara-Murza last month for spreading false information about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine during his speech in the Arizona House of Representatives.

In July, the authorities also opened a criminal case against Kara-Murza for engaging with a foreign or international non-governmental organization that its recognized as "undesirable" in Russia.

In addition, Kara-Murza faced in October the charge of treason for his speeches at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee and in the United States.

All three cases were later combined into one investigation by the Russian authorities.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Helsinki Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States April July October Citizenship Criminals Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Fo ..

Russian Consulate in Finland's Aland Attacked - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mar ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin ..

Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel on Kremlin Drone Attack at 2:30 p.m. ET ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack B ..

Pentagon Says Has Seen Reports of Kremlin Attack But Has Nothing to Say Right No ..

3 minutes ago
 NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to ..

NY State Phasing Out Fossil Fuels and Shifting to Renewable Energy - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Ri ..

Sudan to Move Toward Full-Blown Conflict, Human Rights Situation 'Catastrophic' ..

3 minutes ago
 Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospec ..

Drone Attack on Kremlin Negatively Affects Prospects of Russia-Ukraine Peace - H ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.