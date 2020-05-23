UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Exceeds 95,000 Deaths Caused By COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:37 AM

US Exceeds 95,000 Deaths Caused by COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins University

The United States has surpassed 95,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed midday Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States has surpassed 95,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed midday Friday.

The US death toll now stands at 95,052 and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Untied States is more than 1.5 million.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.