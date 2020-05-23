US Exceeds 95,000 Deaths Caused by COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins University

The United States has surpassed 95,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed midday Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States has surpassed 95,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed midday Friday.

The US death toll now stands at 95,052 and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Untied States is more than 1.5 million.