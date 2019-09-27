UrduPoint.com
US 'Excelled Own Recklessness' By Slapping New Syria-Related Sanctions On Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

US 'Excelled Own Recklessness' by Slapping New Syria-Related Sanctions on Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States has "excelled its own recklessness" and exposed its support for terrorists by introducing sanctions against Russian entities, individuals and vessels involved in jet fuel deliveries to Russian military personnel operating in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The sanctions against one entity, three individuals and five vessels over "participating in a sanctions evasion scheme" were announced by the US Treasury Department on Thursday.

"The [round of] sanctions that the United States introduced on September 26 against several Russian nationals, several vessels and one entity, has become the 75th since 2011 when Washington abandoned its policy to 'reset' bilateral relations and began destroying them. Since then, the US initiators of the sanctions policy against Russia have not achieved any result.

This time, they probably excelled their own recklessness," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that Moscow had repeatedly noted Washington's policies "patronizing" terrorist from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia, providing them with needed means and protecting them from strikes, despite the group being a "direct successor" to al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

"The United States has exposed its open support for terrorism. For Russia, the sanctions are nothing new. Fighting terrorists in Syria will continue despite the United States patronizing them and illegally occupying a part of this sovereign country's territory, hampering the settlement of the Syrian conflict. We decisively condemn the cynicism and unscrupulousness of Washington's policies," the foreign ministry argued.

