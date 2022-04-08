UrduPoint.com

US Excludes Norway, Switzerland From Certain Export Controls On Russia - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US Excludes Norway, Switzerland From Certain Export Controls on Russia - Commerce Dept.

The United States has added Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to the list of excluded countries from certain export controls imposed on Russia, a document in the US Federal Register revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States has added Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to the list of excluded countries from certain export controls imposed on Russia, a document in the US Federal Register revealed on Friday.

"To recognize partner countries implementing substantially similar export controls on Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce published a list of countries excluded from certain US export controls related to foreign-produced items.In this rule, the Department of Commerce adds Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to the list of excluded countries," the document, scheduled to be published on April 12, said.

Related Topics

Russia Norway Iceland Belarus United States Switzerland Liechtenstein April Commerce From

Recent Stories

UK to Send $130Mln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - J ..

UK to Send $130Mln Worth of Weapons to Ukraine - Johnson

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan stands on right side of history: AJK PM ..

Imran Khan stands on right side of history: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Preliminary 2021 Census Data Puts Russian Populati ..

Preliminary 2021 Census Data Puts Russian Population at 147Mln - Rosstat

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 45 ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 45 Employees of Polish Embassy

23 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved over martyrdom of soldiers in oper ..

Farrukh grieved over martyrdom of soldiers in operation against terrorists

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs DAG to arrange meet ..

Islamabad High Court instructs DAG to arrange meeting of Baloch students with Pr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.