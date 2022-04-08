US Excludes Norway, Switzerland From Certain Export Controls on Russia - Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States has added Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to the list of excluded countries from certain export controls imposed on Russia, a document in the US Federal Register revealed on Friday.

"To recognize partner countries implementing substantially similar export controls on Russia and Belarus, the Department of Commerce published a list of countries excluded from certain US export controls related to foreign-produced items.In this rule, the Department of Commerce adds Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to the list of excluded countries," the document, scheduled to be published on April 12, said.