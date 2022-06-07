UrduPoint.com

US Excluding States From Americas Summit Will Fail To Deliver Results - Chilean President

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Excluding States From Americas Summit Will Fail to Deliver Results - Chilean President

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The US excluding countries from the Summit of Americas is not the path to follow and will not deliver results, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said at a press conference.

State Department spokesperson Ned price at a press briefing on Monday confirmed that the Biden administration did not invite Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to participate in this week's Summit of the Americas due to reservations about alleged lack of democratic rule and human rights abuses, in the latest countries.

"Exclusion is not the way. Historically, it hasn't delivered results, and when the United States intends to exclude these countries... it reinforces their positions, domestically," Boric said at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

"We think it's an error, a mistake, and we're going to say that during the summit."

Chile's president also called for unity to better develop countries in the region.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he would not attend the Summit because Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited. Bolivia, Honduras and Argentina have also voiced their concerns. Earlier this year, the Mexican president criticized Washington by asking if it would be a Summit of the America's or a Summit of the "Friends of America."

The Summit of the Americas (SOA), being hosted by the US in Los Angeles from June 6-10, first took place in Miami in 1994. It is an international meeting that brings together the leaders of countries in Organization of American States (OAS).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Los Angeles Price Miami Argentina Bolivia United States Cuba Venezuela Honduras Justin Trudeau June From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

2 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

2 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

2 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

2 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.