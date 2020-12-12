UrduPoint.com
US Executes 10th Federal Inmate Since July - Media Witness

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The administration of US President Donald Trump has carried out its 10th execution since reviving the Federal death penalty in July, a media witness said.

Alfred Bourgeois, found guilty of beating his two-year-old daughter to death, was executed at an Indiana federal prison on Friday, WTHI's Sarah Lehman said in a Twitter post.

His death came soon after the US Supreme Court had rejected Bourgeois' request to halt the execution.

Although executions in the United States are not uncommon at the state level, the US federal government had not carried out an execution for 17 years before July.

More Stories From World

