US Executes 12th Federal Death Row Inmate - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump has carried out its 12th execution since reviving the Federal death penalty in July, a media witness said.

Corey Johnson, 52, who was convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia, died on Thursday evening at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, local WTWO's Taylor Johnson reported.