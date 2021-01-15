UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Executes 12th Federal Death Row Inmate - Media Witness

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

US Executes 12th Federal Death Row Inmate - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump has carried out its 12th execution since reviving the Federal death penalty in July, a media witness said.

Corey Johnson, 52, who was convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia, died on Thursday evening at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, local WTWO's Taylor Johnson reported.

Related Topics

Trump Died Terre Haute Virginia July Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

9 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

9 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.