US Executes 13th Federal Death Row Inmate - Media Witness

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

US Executes 13th Federal Death Row Inmate - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump has carried out its 13th execution since reviving the Federal death penalty in July, a media witness said.

Dustin Higgs, 48, convicted of ordering the murder of three women in Maryland, died on Friday evening at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, local WTWO's Nicole Krasean reported.

More Stories From World

