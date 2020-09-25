UrduPoint.com
US Executes First Black Man Since Resumption Of Federal Death Penalty - Media Witness

Fri 25th September 2020

US Executes First Black Man Since Resumption of Federal Death Penalty - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The US government has executed the seventh inmate and first Black man since the resumption of the Federal death penalty, a media witness on the scene said.

Inmate Christopher Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday afternoon for killing two youth ministers in the state of Texas in 2000.

Time of death was 6:42 p.m. EST (10:42 p.m. GMT), WHTI correspondent Alia Blackburn said in a tweet.

Vialva's lawyer claimed that racial bias had a role in his sentence. Hours before the execution, the US Supreme Court denied Vialva's request for a stay.

