US Executes Man For Convenience Store Clerk Murder
Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:09 PM
The US state of Georgia has executed a man for the 1994 murder of a convenience store clerk, US media reported
Ray Cromartie, 52, was given a lethal injection late Wednesday at a prison south of Atlanta, less than an hour after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal for a stay of execution.
He was sentenced to death for the shooting of 50-year-old Richard Slysz, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Cromartie had consistently maintained his innocence and the victim's daughter, Elizabeth Legette, supported his requests for new DNA testing, which successive courts refused, the Journal-Constitution wrote.