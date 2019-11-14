UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Executes Man For Convenience Store Clerk Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:09 PM

US executes man for convenience store clerk murder

The US state of Georgia has executed a man for the 1994 murder of a convenience store clerk, US media reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The US state of Georgia has executed a man for the 1994 murder of a convenience store clerk, US media reported.

Ray Cromartie, 52, was given a lethal injection late Wednesday at a prison south of Atlanta, less than an hour after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal for a stay of execution.

He was sentenced to death for the shooting of 50-year-old Richard Slysz, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cromartie had consistently maintained his innocence and the victim's daughter, Elizabeth Legette, supported his requests for new DNA testing, which successive courts refused, the Journal-Constitution wrote.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Man Atlanta Georgia Media

Recent Stories

Small scale earthquake in Islamabad, KPK areas

5 minutes ago

Second hand clothes require second thought before ..

1 minute ago

China unveils experiment for landing on Mars

1 minute ago

Indonesians quitting 'rice addiction' over diabete ..

1 minute ago

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Meet With ..

1 minute ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) secures 1st Green Cli ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.