US Executes Ninth Federal Inmate Since July - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The administration of US President Donald Trump has carried out its ninth execution since reviving the Federal death penalty in July, a media witness said.

Brandon Bernard, 40, died at 9:27 p.m.

EST (02:27 GMT) at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, WTHI correspondent Sarah Lehman said in a tweet on Thursday. Bernard had been sentenced to death over a double murder in Texas in 1999.

Although executions in the United States are not uncommon at the state level, the US federal government had not carried out an execution for 17 years before July.