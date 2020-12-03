UrduPoint.com
US Executing Plans To Reduce Troop Presence In Afghanistan By January 15 - Milley

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Executing Plans to Reduce Troop Presence in Afghanistan By January 15 - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Trump administration is making progress on its intent to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"We're in the process of executing that decision right now," Milley said during a virtual panel discussion at the Brookings Institution.

Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen.

Austin Miller and Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie have made recommendations to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller regarding which US bases in Afghanistan should be closed.

Milley said the Acting Defense Secretary has approved the base closures but declined to reveal details about which ones will be closed.

In early November, Miller announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country.

