US Exercises Overt Pressure on All Countries to Oppose Russia - Kremlin

The United States is exerting undisguised pressure on all countries in its anti-Russia campaign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States is exerting undisguised pressure on all countries in its anti-Russia campaign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The fact that, in terms of comprehensive opposition to our country, the United States is already exerting overt and mostly undiplomatic pressure on all countries is well known to everyone.

As for the G20, it is still a multilateral format, there are different points of view," Peskov told reporters.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said last week that Poland can replace Russia in the G20. Commenting on the possibility of excluding Russia from the G20, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it is pointless to remark on hypothetical statements.

Peskov added that despite the US pressure, some states prefer to stick to their "independent and sovereign position."�