US Exercising New Authority to Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine Reconstruction - US Attorney General Merrick Garland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The US Justice Department is exercising a new authority granted by Congress to use seized Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday.

"We are exercising new authority granted by Congress to transfer certain assets that we have seized from Russian oligarchs for use in rebuilding Ukraine," Garland said during a press conference.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said during the press conference that they are intensifying work to freeze the private military company Wagner Group's overseas assets to deprive it of the resources to finance its activities in Ukraine and worldwide.