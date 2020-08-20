UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Exerts Pressure On UK To Support Its Move To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

US Exerts Pressure on UK to Support Its Move to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States is putting pressure on the United Kingdom to get London's support to reimpose sanctions against Iran, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore all snapback sanctions on Iran. The State Department said in a statement later in the day that Pompeo would be at the United Nations on Thursday and Friday.

According to the London-based daily, Washington is demanding clarity regarding UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position on anti-Iranian sanctions.

"The central question is whether or not Britain supports allowing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons. Our administration has repeatedly stated that the United States will never allow this to happen," US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft told the Times.

The UK government spokesman, in turn, said that London "shared the US concern about Iranian proliferation and the impact this has on regional security," as cited by the media outlet.

Iran was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1984.

The United States has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all United Nations sanctions against Iran ” previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement ” after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement.

The snapback procedure is outlined in UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear agreement, and stipulates that if one of the signatories finds another to be in significant non-performance of commitments under the accord, the UN Security Council would have a vote on whether to continue with the suspension of the economic sanctions against Iran.

Under the terms of the nuclear agreement, all previous sanctions on Iran would be reinstated if the United States vetoes the resolution. However, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement on May 8, 2018.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Washington Vote Nuclear Trump London Buy United Kingdom United States May October 2015 2018 Media All From Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Lukashenko's Decrees on Gov't Reappointments Offic ..

36 minutes ago

Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Ge ..

36 minutes ago

China's Gaofen-7 satellite put into service

36 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 940,000

36 minutes ago

Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space by ye ..

36 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.