UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Existing Home Sales Edge Up As Supply Plummets: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:31 PM

US existing home sales edge up as supply plummets: report

The hot US housing market continued in January as sales of existing homes rose again, but high demand drove supply to a record low, according to industry data released Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The hot US housing market continued in January as sales of existing homes rose again, but high demand drove supply to a record low, according to industry data released Friday.

Home sales have remained solid, consistently one of the strongest sectors of the pandemic-ravaged US economy, fueled by record low borrowing costs, even as builders have struggled to keep up with demand.

Sales of existing single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops increased 0.6 percent from December to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million in January, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said.

That put sales up 23.7 percent from the 5.41 million annual rate in January 2020, the data showed.

"Home sales continue to ascend in the first month of the year, as buyers quickly snatched up virtually every new listing coming on the market," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

"Sales easily could have been even 20 percent higher if there had been more inventory and more choices." Total housing inventory at the end of January fell 1.9 percent to just over a million units, 25.7 percent below January 2020, the report said.

However, the hot buying environment has continued to push prices higher, driving the median existing-home price in January to $303,900, up 14.1 percent from January 2020, marking 107 straight months of year-over-year gains.

While strong sales are expected to continue this year, "a lack of supply and eroding affordability are expected to lead to a moderately slower pace of existing home sales relative to their late 2020 momentum," said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

Related Topics

Nancy Oxford Lawrence Lead Price January December 2020 Market From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

NASA Confident on Hot Fire Engine Test for Artemis ..

1 minute ago

NPO-ILO follows joint strategy for enhancing workp ..

1 minute ago

Bitcoin market hits $1.0 trillion in value

1 minute ago

Millions of children at risk in DR Congo violence: ..

1 minute ago

Germany gives extra 1.5 bn euros for global vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

Ministers meet Chief Minister Balcohistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.