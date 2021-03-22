UrduPoint.com
US Existing Home Sales Fall 6.6% In February: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:44 PM

Sales of existing homes in the United States fell 6.6 percent in February, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday, as tightening inventory pushed prices up and kept buyers away

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sales of existing homes in the United States fell 6.6 percent in February, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday, as tightening inventory pushed prices up and kept buyers away.

Last month's seasonally adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized was worse than analysts expected, yet 9.1 percent higher than February 2020, after the US housing market boomed even as the Covid-19 pandemic caused wider economic malaise.

