US Existing Home Sales Slip In January
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sales of previously owned US homes pulled back in January in the face of stubbornly elevated mortgage rates and home prices, industry data showed Friday, with cost-of-living pressures lingering as President Donald Trump returned to office.
Existing home sales slipped 4.9 percent between December and January to an annual rate of 4.08 million, seasonally adjusted, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The figure was slightly better than analysts' predictions, according to Briefing.com.
But January's retreat came after US home sales slid to their weakest level in about three decades last year.
"Mortgage rates have refused to budge for several months despite multiple rounds of short-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.
"When combined with elevated home prices, housing affordability remains a major challenge," he added.
January existing home sales "reversed their gains in November and December," said Carl Weinberg and Mary Chen of High Frequency Economics.
"We say that falling consumer sentiment also may play into the dearth of house-flipping transactions," they warned.
From a year ago, sales in January improved by 2.0 percent, the NAR noted in its Friday report.
The median existing home sales price picked up 4.8 percent from January 2024 to $396,900, the association added.
This marked the 19th straight month of year-on-year price hikes.
But the total housing inventory also increased from December's level by the end of January. Yun noted that more housing supply allows certain buyers to enter the market.
He warned, however, that for many consumers, "both increased inventory and lower mortgage rates are necessary for them to purchase a different home or become first-time homeowners."
While the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.85 percent as of February 20, the level was higher in January according to Freddie Mac data.
