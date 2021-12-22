UrduPoint.com

US Existing Home Sales Up 3rd Month In Row As Buyers Race To Get Ahead Of Rate Hikes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Existing Home Sales Up 3rd Month in Row as Buyers Race to Get Ahead of Rate Hikes

US existing home sales rose for a third straight month in November as buyers rushed to beat impending rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that would make mortgages cost more, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US existing home sales rose for a third straight month in November as buyers rushed to beat impending rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that would make mortgages cost more, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

"Determined buyers were able to land housing before mortgage rates rise further in the coming months," Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the realtors association, said in a news release.

Total existing-home sales comprising completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and cooperatives, grew 1.9% from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million in November. Compared to a year ago, however, sales were down 2% from the November 2020 level of 6.59 million.

Total housing inventory at the end of November amounted to 1.11 million units, down 9.8% from October and 13.3% lower from a year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 2.1-month supply at the current sales pace, a decline from both the prior month and from a year ago.

The median existing-home price for all housing types in November, meanwhile, was at $353,900 as prices increased in each region. That was up 13.9% from November 2020 when it was at $310,800.

The realtors association noted that it was the 117th month where home prices have increased year-over-year without stop, the longest-running streak on record.

"Locking in a constant and firm mortgage payment motivated many consumers who grew weary of escalating rents over the last year," said Yun, who forecast the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to average at 3.7% by the end of 2022 from a current range of 2.6% to 3.7%.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2007/2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have led to a scramble mostly among first-time home buyers.

To compound the problem, the Fed says it expects to raise interest rates by as many as three times next year to curb inflation growing at its fastest pace in four decades.

Related Topics

Lawrence Price United States October November 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Omicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of CO ..

Omicron Associated With Two-Thirds Less Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Than De ..

11 seconds ago
 US health regulator authorizes Pfizer's Covid pill ..

US health regulator authorizes Pfizer's Covid pill

13 seconds ago
 Denmark extends detention of four pirates

Denmark extends detention of four pirates

15 seconds ago
 Biden Extends Pause on Federal Student Loan Repaym ..

Biden Extends Pause on Federal Student Loan Repayment by Additional 90 Days - St ..

16 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates 'Silk Road Clinical Research ..

Minister inaugurates 'Silk Road Clinical Research Center' at UHS

18 seconds ago
 EU Will Interact With US, NATO on Negotiations Wit ..

EU Will Interact With US, NATO on Negotiations With Russia - Borrell

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.