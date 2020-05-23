MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The US plan to quit the Open Skies Treaty will shift the balance of surveillance capabilities toward NATO, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev has warned.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will take the country out of yet another multinational security pact in six months unless Russia returns to full compliance.

"The bad thing is that the US exit upsets the balance of interests because it is the main military and political rival of Russia's," Kosachev told Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday night.

The senator, who heads the international affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said there was no doubt that US allies would continue sharing data collected during aerial reconnaissance missions in Russia.

"We will not have this opportunity because no member of the [NATO] alliance will inform us about things they saw in the United States," Kosachev added.

The 2002 pact is designed to boost confidence among 34 participating nations by opening their airspace to reciprocal surveillance flights. The US said Russia had breached the terms by declaring some areas off-limits, which Moscow denied.