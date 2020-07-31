US Expanding Iran Metals-Related Sanctions to Include 22 Materials - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The United States is expanding its metal sanctions against Iran to cover 22 additional materials used in various missile programs, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs.

Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act," Pompeo said on Thursday.