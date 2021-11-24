US Expands Authorization Related to Certain Activities of NGOs in Syria - Treasury

The United States has expanded the authorization related to certain activities of NGOs in Syria, the Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States has expanded the authorization related to certain activities of NGOs in Syria, the Department of Treasury announced on Wednesday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is adopting a final rule amending the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 542, to expand an existing authorization related to certain activities of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Syria.

This regulatory amendment is currently available for public inspection with the Federal Register and will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register on Friday, November 26, 2021," the statement said.