US Expands Children Mental Health Access With $14.2Mln From COVID-19 Relief Funds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US government earmarked $14.2 million from the pandemic-focused American Rescue Plan (ARP) to expand pediatric mental health care with telemedicine networks, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday.

"Children are struggling with a range of emotional and behavioral challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release. "This program harnesses the power of technology to make mental and behavioral health care more accessible and equitable for our nation's children."

Becerra said the effort will target underserved and low income communities.

The $14.2 million will be used to integrate telemedicine with Primary care provided by pediatric physicians and other healthcare professionals who specialize in children, the release said.

About 22 percent of children ages 3 to 17 are currently affected by some type of mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral condition. Yet services are only available for about 20 percent children in need of specialized care, the release added.

Mental health woes are exacerbated or originate as a consequence of long absences from classrooms in schools during the pandemic, according to media reports.