US Expands Deployment of Federal Agents to Cleveland, Detroit - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Federal agents will be deployed to the cities of Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee to stem a steady rise in violent crime there, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The announcement is an extension of the Trump administration's initiative, dubbed "Operation Legend," to deploy federal agents to combat recent spikes in shootings and murders in cities across the United States like Chicago and Albuquerque.

"Today, we have extended Operation Legend to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee, three cities that have seen disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides," US Attorney General William Barr said in the release.