US Expands Deployment of Federal Forces to Memphis, St. Louis - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Trump administration is dispatching Federal agents to Memphis and St. Louis as part of its operation to quell inner city violence, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the expansion of Operation Legend was announced in Memphis and St.

Louis," the department said in a statement. "Operation Legend is a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime."