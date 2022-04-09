UrduPoint.com

US Expands Export Restrictions For Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US Expands Export Restrictions for Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The United States expanded export controls on Russia's and Belarus' access to everything on the US commerce control list to now cover categories such as chemicals, materials processing components, and nuclear-related items, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia) ongoing aggression in Ukraine following its further invasion of the country, as substantially enabled by Belarus, this rule expands license requirements for Russia and Belarus under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to all items on the Commerce Control List (CCL)," the Commerce Department said in a press release on Friday.

The new rule also removes license exception eligibility for aircraft registered in, owned or controlled by, or under charter or lease by Belarus or a national of Belarus, the release said.

As a result of the latest change, the restrictions will now cover all ten commerce control list categories (numbers 0-9). The Commerce Department is now tightening export controls across categories 0-2, which include items related to chemicals, microorganisms, minerals, fertilizer, materials processing parts like valves, along with dual purpose nuclear-related materials and equipment.

Previously, the US export restrictions targeting Russia were in categories 3-9, which covered items related to electronics, computers, telecommunications, lasers, marine materials, and aerospace and propulsion materials.

The United States and its European partners have imposed a series of sanctions and export controls on Russia over its opposition to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

