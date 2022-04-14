UrduPoint.com

US Expands Flow Of Intel To Ukraine For Targeting Russian Military In Donbas - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Expands Flow of Intel to Ukraine for Targeting Russian Military in Donbas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is boosting its intelligence sharing with Ukraine so that Kiev can target Russian military units in Donbas and Crimea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move to provide more intelligence and provide artillery represents a shift in Washington's approach to the conflict, the report said, citing US officials. However, the report also said the US will continue refraining from sharing data that would allow Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory.

Earlier on Wednesday, Washington announced new security aid for Ukraine that includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers, and helicopters.

On February 24, Russia said it launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February From

Recent Stories

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

12 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

12 minutes ago
 Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls ..

Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls for His Release

12 minutes ago
 Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra ..

Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra $800 Million in Weapons to Ukr ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.