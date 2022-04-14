US Expands Flow of Intel to Ukraine for Targeting Russian Military in Donbas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is boosting its intelligence sharing with Ukraine so that Kiev can target Russian military units in Donbas and Crimea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move to provide more intelligence and provide artillery represents a shift in Washington's approach to the conflict, the report said, citing US officials. However, the report also said the US will continue refraining from sharing data that would allow Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory.

Earlier on Wednesday, Washington announced new security aid for Ukraine that includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers, and helicopters.

On February 24, Russia said it launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.