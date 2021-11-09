UrduPoint.com

US Expands Guest Worker Visa Eligibility To 6 Additional Nations - DHS

Tue 09th November 2021

US Expands Guest Worker Visa Eligibility to 6 Additional Nations - DHS

The US added six nations to a list of more than 80 countries in which citizens can receive temporary agricultural and non-agricultural work visas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US added six nations to a list of more than 80 countries in which citizens can receive temporary agricultural and non-agricultural work visas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"With this Notice, the Secretary of Homeland Security, with concurrence of the Secretary of State, has decided to: Add Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus, the Dominican Republic (currently only eligible for H-2A), Haiti, Mauritius, and Saint Lucia to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B programs," the department said in a press release.

The H-2A visa applies to farm workers while the H-2B visa is for non-agricultural jobs.

DHS also removed Moldova as an eligible country for the H-2A visa program - effective January 18, 2022 - because that nation no longer meets the regulatory standards for that program, the release added.

In total, temporary worker visas are available to citizens of 85 nations. However, DHS will also consider applications from workers in other nations on a case-by-case basis, according to the release.

