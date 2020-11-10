UrduPoint.com
US Expands Hong Kong-Related Sanctions To Designate 4 Individuals - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Expands Hong Kong-Related Sanctions to Designate 4 Individuals - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on four Chinese nationals, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Monday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN [Special Designated Nationals] List: DENG, Zhonghua...LAU, Edwina...LI, Jiangzhou...LI, Kwai-wah," the notice said.

More Stories From World

