US Expands List of China Officials Transactions With Whom to Entail Sanctions- State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States will impose sanctions against financial organizations conducting transactions with 24 more Chinese and Hong Kong officials whose actions reduced Hong Kong's autonomy, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Today's update identifies 24 PRC and Hong Kong officials whose actions have reduced Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, including 14 vice chairs of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and officials in the Hong Kong Police Force's National Security Division, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the Office for Safeguarding National Security," the statement said.

"Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today's report are now subject to sanctions," it said.