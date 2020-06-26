US Expands List of Groups at Risk of Severe COVID-19 Illness - Centers for Disease Control

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The US government has expanded its list of vulnerable groups who are at increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta said in a press release on Thursday.

"CDC has updated and expanded the list of who is at increased risk for getting severely ill from COVID-19," the release said. "Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions remain at increased risk for severe illness, but now CDC has further defined age- and condition-related risks."

Conditions increasing risks include chronic kidney disease, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes, among others, the CDC said.

"An estimated 60 percent of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition. Obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions that increases one's risk for severe illness - with about 40 percent of US adults having obesity," the release added.

Recent data has shown that the older people are, the higher their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Age is an independent risk factor for severe illness, but risk in older adults is also in part related to the increased likelihood, the CDC warned.