UrduPoint.com

US Expands 'Luxury Goods' Sanctions To 276 Entries In Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

US Expands 'Luxury Goods' Sanctions to 276 Entries in Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept.

The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday expanded luxury goods sanctions to include 276 more Russian and Belarusian entries, according to a notic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday expanded luxury goods sanctions to include 276 more Russian and Belarusian entries, according to a notice.

"Pursuant to � 746.

10(a)(1) and (2), this rule expands the scope of the 'Luxury Goods' Sanctions by adding two hundred and seventy-six additional entries that will require a license for export or reexport to or transfers within Russia or Belarus and for designated Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors worldwide under � 746.10(a)(1) and (2)," the notice stated.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Commerce

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 1 ..

Emirati Parliamentary Division to participate in 17th PAM Plenary session in Rab ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Proclamation to Impose 200% Tariff on ..

Biden Signs Proclamation to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum - White House

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Visa Sanctions on More Than 1,200 Russi ..

US Imposes Visa Sanctions on More Than 1,200 Russian Military Members - State De ..

5 minutes ago
 Snowfalls on upper reaches of Kashmir decline wate ..

Snowfalls on upper reaches of Kashmir decline water level to greater extent in M ..

5 minutes ago
 Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating ..

Tehran Says Will Support Iraq's Possible Mediating Role in Talks on JCPOA

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 22 Individu ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 22 Individuals and 83 Entities - Treasury

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.