US Expands 'Luxury Goods' Sanctions to 276 Entries in Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday expanded luxury goods sanctions to include 276 more Russian and Belarusian entries, according to a notice.

"Pursuant to � 746.

10(a)(1) and (2), this rule expands the scope of the 'Luxury Goods' Sanctions by adding two hundred and seventy-six additional entries that will require a license for export or reexport to or transfers within Russia or Belarus and for designated Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors worldwide under � 746.10(a)(1) and (2)," the notice stated.