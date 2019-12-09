US Expands Magnitsky Sanctions to Individuals, Companies From Serbia, Venezuela - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned individuals and companies from Serbia, Latvia, Venezuela and Cambodia, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The United States has sanctioned individuals and companies from Venezuela and Cambodia , the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Monday.

The Treasury Department website lists 17 individuals and 29 companies that are penalized under the Global Magnitsky Act.