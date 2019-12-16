US Expands National Crime Database to 30 Native American Tribes - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) An additional 30 Native American tribes will have more access to crime data and links to law enforcement agencies, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"The Tribal Access Program is strengthening tribal governance and public safety in tribal communities across the United States," Attorney General William Barr said in a press release. "TAP provides law enforcement and tribal governments real-time access to data that can help locate a missing person, identify a dangerous fugitive or prevent a domestic abuser from obtaining a gun, among many other important functions."

The initiative is part of a Trump administration effort to plug public safety gaps and serving victims in Indian country, Barr added.

The expansion of TAPS follows a Justice Department November initiative to address missing and murdered Native Americans on reservations, where the murder rate of Indians - especially women - is often 10 times the national average, the Justice Department said at the time.

The Justice Department has also earmarked $273 million in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities, the release said.

The 30 new tribal additions to the TAPS program add to more than 75 tribes with more than 300 participating tribal justice agencies already enrolled, according to the release.