UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expands National Crime Database To 30 Native American Tribes - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

US Expands National Crime Database to 30 Native American Tribes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) An additional 30 Native American tribes will have more access to crime data and links to law enforcement agencies, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"The Tribal Access Program is strengthening tribal governance and public safety in tribal communities across the United States," Attorney General William Barr said in a press release. "TAP provides law enforcement and tribal governments real-time access to data that can help locate a missing person, identify a dangerous fugitive or prevent a domestic abuser from obtaining a gun, among many other important functions."

The initiative is part of a Trump administration effort to plug public safety gaps and serving victims in Indian country, Barr added.

The expansion of TAPS follows a Justice Department November initiative to address missing and murdered Native Americans on reservations, where the murder rate of Indians - especially women - is often 10 times the national average, the Justice Department said at the time.

The Justice Department has also earmarked $273 million in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities, the release said.

The 30 new tribal additions to the TAPS program add to more than 75 tribes with more than 300 participating tribal justice agencies already enrolled, according to the release.

Related Topics

India Murder Trump United States November Women From Million

Recent Stories

About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspici ..

46 minutes ago

Ecclestone heiress robbed of precious gems in Lond ..

46 minutes ago

APS tragedy unites nation against terrorism: Natio ..

48 minutes ago

Tribunal for ex-British Cycling doctor adjourned o ..

48 minutes ago

Zimbabwean Vice President's Wife Charged With Tryi ..

48 minutes ago

50 % Americans say Trump should be impeached and r ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.