US Expands 'Open Skies' Civil Aviation Partnership To Ecuador - State Department

The Biden administration has finalized an "Open Skies" civil aviation agreement with Ecuador, the Department of State announced in a media note on Friday

"US delegates to the thirteenth International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2021) expanded the network of US Open Skies partners by finalizing the text of a new Agreement with the Republic of Ecuador," the note said.

ICAN 2021, which has been taking place from December 6 to December 10 in Bogota, Colombia, is the year's largest gathering of civil aviation negotiators with attendees from more than 77 nations, the State Department said.

"The agreement with ...Ecuador is the first Open Skies Agreement negotiated with this country. Pending signature and entry into force, the agreement is now being applied on the basis of comity and reciprocity, immediately creating new opportunities for U.S. and Ecuadorian air carriers," the note said.

The bilateral Open Skies agreement will enable the expansion of passenger and cargo flights between Ecuador and the United States to promote increased travel and trade, and ultimately spurring high quality job opportunities and economic growth, the State Department said.

