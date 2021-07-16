UrduPoint.com
US Expands Reach Of MQ-9 Drone With Remote Takeoff, Landing Capability - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan Fri 16th July 2021

US Expands Reach of MQ-9 Drone With Remote Takeoff, Landing Capability - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Successful tests of a remote takeoff and landing system for the MQ-9 Reaper drone promise to expand the weapon's capabilities by allowing the operators to divert the aircraft to airfields lacking traditional crews and infrastructure, the US Air Force said on Thursday.

"This capability is a key enabler for MQ-9 Agile Combat Employment and, combined with the MQ-9's next software upgrade and receipt of the portable aircraft control station, will change how it will be employed in theaters worldwide," an Air Force press release said.

A successful two-day test of the drone's Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability allowed operators to fly the aircraft between bases in the Western United States without the need for specialized launch and recovery crews, the release added.

As a result, the MQ-9 can be used in foreign airfields where the drone has never flown before, according to the release.

More Stories From World

