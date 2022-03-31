UrduPoint.com

US Expands Russia Sanctions Authorities To Apply To Aerospace, Marine, Electronics Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:04 PM

The United States has expanded sanctions authorities to apply to Russia's aerospace, marine and electronics sectors, the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States has expanded sanctions authorities to apply to Russia's aerospace, marine and electronics sectors, the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"In addition to the sanctions imposed on Russian actors today, Treasury is also enhancing and expanding its Russia sanctions authorities," the press release said.

"Today, the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, determined that sanctions apply to the aerospace, marine, and electronics sectors of the Russian Federation economy pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14024."

The Treasury explained that the move will allow for sanctions to be introduced against any person or entity determined to operate or have operated in any of those sectors and provides powers to promptly impose additional economic costs on Russia over its special operation in Ukraine.

