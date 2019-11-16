US Expands Sanctions to 5 Hotels Owned by Cuban Military - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The United States has added five hotels owned by the Cuban military to its list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, I announced the latest update to the Cuba Restricted List, adding 5 hotels owned by the Cuban military," Pompeo said. "US funds must not directly support Cuba's state security apparatus, which violates the human rights of its people and materially supports the former [Venezuela's President Nicolas] Maduro regime.

In an initial announcement released State Department, Pompeo did not specify that the sanctions were being expanded to hotels and referred to them as "sub-entities" owned by the Cuban military.

The State Department explained the United States generally prohibits direct financial transactions with entities and sub-entities because they would "disproportionately benefit the Cuban military, intelligence, and security services or personnel at the expense of the Cuban people or private enterprise in Cuba."