US Expands Sanctions to 5 Sub-Entities Owned by Cuban Military - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The United States has added five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to its list of entities with which direct financial transactions are forbidden, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, I am announcing an update to the Cuba Restricted List to add five sub-entities owned by the Cuban military to the list of entities with which direct financial transactions are generally prohibited," the statement said on Friday.

The State Department explained the United States generally prohibits direct financial transactions with entities and sub-entities because they would "disproportionately benefit the Cuban military, intelligence, and security services or personnel at the expense of the Cuban people or private enterprise in Cuba."