US Expands Testing of New Software to Guard Emergency Networks From Hacks - Homeland Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Pilot tests of new threat detection and mitigation software developed by US contractor SecuLore Solutions will expand to emergency call centers across the US, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday.

"Currently, SecuLore is pilot testing its newly developed cybersecurity solution with the Palm Beach County, Fla. [Florida] Emergency Services Department and will expand the pilot testing to five additional ECCs [emergency communication services] across the country," a DHS press release said.

SecuLore is funded by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, which supports US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the agency charged with defending critical infrastructure, the release said.

SecuLore recently added a new capability to its existing cybersecurity solutions to provide near-real-time behavioral threat analysis of the traffic hitting an ECC network and recommend remediation steps that are based on the behavior and/or the type of malware, the release added.

For a minimum of two months, each pilot partner will test the new capability, which includes 24-hour oversight of security operations, a weekly vulnerabilities report and immediate notification of any critical vulnerability, according to the release.