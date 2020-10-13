UrduPoint.com
US Expands Tests Of Promising COVID-19 Treatments For Hospitalized Patients - Health Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

US Expands Tests of Promising COVID-19 Treatments For Hospitalized Patients - Health Dept.

A nationwide US study of promising treatments seeks volunteers hospitalized with COVID-19 to determine which therapies merit advancement to larger clinical trials, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A nationwide US study of promising treatments seeks volunteers hospitalized with COVID-19 to determine which therapies merit advancement to larger clinical trials, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Phase 2 adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will compare different investigational therapies to a common control arm to determine which experimental treatments have relatively large effects," the release said.

Approximately 100 hospitalized volunteers will be assigned to each study arm at up to 40 sites throughout the United States, with each site testing up to three investigational treatments.

The release named two laboratory-grown antibody therapies, risankizumab and lenzilumab, in combination with the anti-viral drug remdesivir. In each trial, a control group will be treated with remdesivir and a placebo.

Risankizumab was approved in the United States in 2019 for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis, while Lenzilumab is currently being tested separately in a phase 3 COVID-19 study.

