US Expands Use of Remote Vital Sign Measurement During Pandemic - Health Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The use of medical equipment in the United States to remotely monitor vital signs will be expanded amid the coronavirus emergency, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a press release on Friday.

"Allowing these devices to be used remotely can help health care providers access information about a patient's vital signs while the patient is at home, reducing the need for hospital visits and minimizing the risk of exposure to coronavirus," FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in the release.

"During this public health emergency, it is imperative that the FDA provide regulatory relief and adapt as the situation warrants to act upon measures to save lives."

Relaxed rules for remote monitoring will allow more patients diagnosed with the virus to receive care at home and avoid repeated visits to hospitals and doctors, according to the FDA.

The United States now has more than 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases including 210 deaths and more than 120 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.