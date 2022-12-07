US Expands Visas Curbs on Opponents of Transition to Civilian Rule in Sudan - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Biden administration is toughening visa restrictions on any Sudanese officials or other individuals who seek to undermine the transition to civilian democratic rule in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

"I am announcing today an expansion of the current visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (or 3C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to cover any current or former Sudanese officials or other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic transition in Sudan," Blinken said in a statement.

The US government welcomed the December 5 signing by Sudanese parties of an initial framework political agreement as an essential first step toward forming a civilian-led transitional government and establishing constitutional arrangements for a transitional period, Blinken explained.

"The United States will hold to account spoilers - whether military or political actors - who attempt to undermine or delay democratic progress. To that end, We support the plans by Sudanese civilian parties and the military to hold inclusive dialogues on outstanding issues before concluding a final agreement and transferring authority to a civilian-led transitional government," he said.

The new visa restrictions expand the State Department's tools to support Sudan's democratic transition and reflect continued US resolve to support the people of Sudan in their desire for a responsive and responsible civilian-led government, Blinken added.