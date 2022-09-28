US Expected To Announce Another $1Bln In Military Aid For Ukraine In Coming Days - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States is expected to announce another $1 billion in military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, Reuters reported citing US officials.
Meanwhile, Congress is working to approve up to some $12 billion in additional military and economic assistance to Ukraine by the end of the month.