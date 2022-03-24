US Expected to Announce Plans to Accept Up to 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 06:44 PM

The United States is set to announce plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the country, US media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States is set to announce plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the country, US media reported on Thursday.

The Biden administration is expected to unveil the plans later on Thursday, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the plan.

Washington will allow their entry via various pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program, non-immigrant and immigrant visas, and will focus in those who have family members in the country, according to the report.

Additional details are expected to be released in the coming weeks, the news outlet said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country for neighboring nations since the start of the Russian military operation.

