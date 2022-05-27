US Expected to Deliver Advanced Long-Range Rocket Systems to Ukraine Soon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States is expected to deliver advanced long-range rocket weapon systems to Ukraine soon, CNN reported citing multiple US officials.

The report said on Thursday evening that the rocket systems could be included in a new US military assistance package for Ukraine that could be announced as soon as next week.

Ukraine has been asking the United States to provide Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the report said.