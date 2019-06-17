UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Expected To Discuss Sending More Troops To Middle East

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

U.S. expected to discuss sending more troops to Middle East

The U.S. administration might discuss whether to send additional troops to the Middle East after two oil tankers came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, U.S. media reported Sunday

WASHINGTON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The U.S. administration might discuss whether to send additional troops to the Middle East after two oil tankers came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, U.S. media reported Sunday.

Discussions are expected to be held in the upcoming week by the administration's national security team, television network CNN reported, citing two officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.

"The discussions are centering on the mission of deterrence and defense against Iranian aggression and what specific forces would be needed to conduct that mission," said the report.

The two officials revealed that the deployment of additional Patriot air defense system, fighter jets and ships could contribute to the "deterrence and defense against Iran." During an interview on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo restated that Iran was behind the attacks on the two oil tankers, which Tehran denied.

Washington is considering a full range of options, including military ones, to respond to the attacks, said the top U.

S. diplomat.

On the same day, Pompeo also suggested that Washington should seek to prevent the ongoing tension with Iran from further escalation. "President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don't want war," he said.

Many analysts are worried that unintended incidents and miscalculations between Washington and Tehran might ultimately trigger military conflicts.

Earlier Thursday, two oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman. At least one of them was operated by a Japanese company.

The attacks came amid Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

In May, four commercial vessels reportedly suffered similar sabotage off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The Pentagon last month announced a decision to send to the Middle East 1,500 U.S. troops along with Patriot systems, drones and fighter jets, a move called by U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan a "prudent response to credible threats from Iran." Iran has vowed to withstand the U.S. "bullying policies."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Iran Washington Pentagon Company Oman Oil Visit Trump Tehran Same United States United Arab Emirates Middle East May Sunday Media TV From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

4 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

6 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

3 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.