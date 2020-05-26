US Expected To Send Another 150 Lung Ventilators To Russia On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States is expected to send another 150 lung ventilators to Russia on Tuesday to help the country fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
The White House earlier confirmed to Sputnik that the second batch was to be sent on May 26.
Last week, a military transport aircraft delivered the first 50 ventilators from the United States to Russia.
In total, Washington will donate Moscow equipment and components worth $5.6 million. The devices were manufactured by US company CareFusion.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier expressed gratitude to the United States for the assistance provided at this stage.