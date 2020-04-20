UrduPoint.com
US Expects 3-Month Delay In Major Defense Programs Due To COVID-19 - Pentagon

Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:14 PM

US Expects 3-Month Delay in Major Defense Programs Due to COVID-19 - Pentagon

The US military expects a delay of three months in major defense programs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US military expects a delay of three months in major defense programs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord told reporters on Monday.

"We do anticipate about [a] 3-month slowdown.

.. in terms of execution that we saw before," Lord said.

The US faces a slowdown in the shipyards and aviation will also be a highly impacted defense sector, she added.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it would redeploy less than 1,000 forces from Afghanistan due to virus concerns.

