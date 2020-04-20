US Expects 3-Month Delay In Major Defense Programs Due To COVID-19 - Pentagon
The US military expects a delay of three months in major defense programs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord told reporters on Monday
"We do anticipate about [a] 3-month slowdown.
.. in terms of execution that we saw before," Lord said.
The US faces a slowdown in the shipyards and aviation will also be a highly impacted defense sector, she added.
Earlier, the Pentagon said it would redeploy less than 1,000 forces from Afghanistan due to virus concerns.