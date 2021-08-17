US Expects 3,000-3,500 Troops on Ground in Afghanistan by End of Day - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States is expecting to have 3,000-3,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan by the end of the day while at this time the number is 2,500, US Army Brig. Gen. William Taylor said at a press briefing.

"We have approximately twenty fine hundred troops that have moved into Kabul within the last 72 hours, and more will arrive soon. By the end of the day, we expect nearly three thousand to thirty five hundred troops on the ground," Taylor said on Monday.